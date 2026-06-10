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Whispers in the Woods - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Whispers in the Woods. Dubbed trailer

Whispers in the Woods. Dubbed trailer

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Publication date: 10 June 2026
Whispers in the Woods – In the heart of the tranquil Vosges forests, where lynxes, bears and deer roam freely, Vincent Munier accompanies his father on his expeditions. He not only seeks to capture the visual wonders of this forest kingdom, but also aims to make its sounds audible. Every whisper of the forest is a reminder of the knowledge of nature that his father once imbued in him – knowledge that Vincent now passes on to his own son. Vincent Munier combines breathtaking footage of nature and its sounds to create a fairytale-like cinematic experience that slows time down.
7.8 Whispers in the Woods
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