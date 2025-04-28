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The Ritual. Dubbed teaser trailer
The Ritual. Dubbed teaser trailer
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Publication date: 28 April 2025
The Ritual
– Follows two priests who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms.
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