Kinoafisha TV Shows Znahar

Znahar (2019 - …)

Знахарь 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 27 hours 44 minutes

TV series description

In the series "The Healer," a young and talented neurosurgeon named Pavel Andreev returns to his homeland from the USA to practice in St. Petersburg. His success sparks immense envy among his colleagues, leading to a series of terrifying events. During one of his business trips, he is attacked, beaten, and shot, resulting in amnesia. Despite losing his memory, he continues to treat people, striving to help those in need. However, the villains are not idle and also learn about his miraculous rescue...
Cast
Daniil Strahov
Daniil Strahov
Yury Itskov
Yury Itskov
Khelga Filippova
Khelga Filippova
Grigoriy Antipenko
Grigoriy Antipenko
Vladimir Matveyev
Vladimir Matveyev
Ekaterina Kuznetsova
Ekaterina Kuznetsova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Znahar - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 16 episodes
 
Znahar - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
