In the series "The Healer," a young and talented neurosurgeon named Pavel Andreev returns to his homeland from the USA to practice in St. Petersburg. His success sparks immense envy among his colleagues, leading to a series of terrifying events. During one of his business trips, he is attacked, beaten, and shot, resulting in amnesia. Despite losing his memory, he continues to treat people, striving to help those in need. However, the villains are not idle and also learn about his miraculous rescue...

