8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows ZeroZeroZero

ZeroZeroZero (2020 - 2020)

ZeroZeroZero 18+
Production year 2020
Country Italy/Mexico
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

When the business and assets of the Linwood family are threatened, and the patriarch of the family, who also happens to be the head of their transportation company, is killed in a shootout, siblings Chris and Emma are forced to take on new responsibilities, particularly in maintaining business relations with Don Mino, the head of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta. Don Mino is forced to hide from his enemies in a mountain bunker, and his grandson Stefano sees this as an opportunity to seize power from the old man over the syndicate.
Creator
Stefano Sollima
Stefano Sollima
Leonardo Fasoli
Mauricio Katz
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan Chris Lynwood
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne Edward Lynwood
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough Emma Lynwood
Series rating

8.4
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
ZeroZeroZero - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
