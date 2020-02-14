When the business and assets of the Linwood family are threatened, and the patriarch of the family, who also happens to be the head of their transportation company, is killed in a shootout, siblings Chris and Emma are forced to take on new responsibilities, particularly in maintaining business relations with Don Mino, the head of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta. Don Mino is forced to hide from his enemies in a mountain bunker, and his grandson Stefano sees this as an opportunity to seize power from the old man over the syndicate.

Expand