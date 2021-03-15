Menu
Zero Chill (2021 - 2021)

Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

"Zero Chill" is a new family series in the genre of sports drama. The show is produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot focuses on a teenage girl named Keila, who has been actively involved in figure skating since childhood. Unfortunately, she has to reassess her entire life when her older brother is accepted into a prestigious hockey team. As a result, Keila's whole family is forced to not only change schools but also move to a completely new city where she doesn't know anyone. Over time, the heroine has to adapt to her new environment, find new friends, and make some very important discoveries.
Sarah-Jane Potts
Gemma Lawman
Jerry Kwarteng
Grace Beedie
Calin Bleau
Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
