Xena: Warrior Princess All seasons
Xena: Warrior Princess
16+
Production year
1995
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Xena: Warrior Princess"
Season 1
24 episodes
4 September 1995 - 29 July 1996
Season 2
22 episodes
30 September 1996 - 12 May 1997
Season 3
22 episodes
29 September 1997 - 23 May 1998
Season 4
22 episodes
3 October 1998 - 22 May 1999
Season 5
22 episodes
27 September 1999 - 22 May 2000
Season 6
22 episodes
2 October 2000 - 25 June 2001
