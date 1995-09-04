Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Xena: Warrior Princess poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Xena: Warrior Princess Seasons

Xena: Warrior Princess All seasons

Xena: Warrior Princess 16+
Production year 1995
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Xena: Warrior Princess"
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 1 Season 1
24 episodes 4 September 1995 - 29 July 1996
 
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 30 September 1996 - 12 May 1997
 
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 29 September 1997 - 23 May 1998
 
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 3 October 1998 - 22 May 1999
 
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 5 Season 5
22 episodes 27 September 1999 - 22 May 2000
 
Xena: Warrior Princess - Season 6 Season 6
22 episodes 2 October 2000 - 25 June 2001
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more