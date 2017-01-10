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Kinoafisha TV Shows Workin' Moms

Workin' Moms (2017 - …)

Workin' Moms 18+
Production year 2017
Country Canada
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBC
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 41 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Life, full of entertainment and emotions, doesn't end with the arrival of a child. This is something that four young moms from Toronto firmly believe in, as they show through their own example how it's possible to live a fulfilling life while balancing family and work. Of course, in reality, things turn out to be much more complicated: they face significant changes at work, postpartum depression, and a lack of understanding from their partners. However, this doesn't stop Kate, Frankie, Jenny, and Anne, who are determined to be awesome working moms.
Workin' Moms - Trailer season 6
Workin' Moms  Trailer season 6
Cast
Cast
Raymond Ablack
Dayo Ade
Ryan Belleville
Ryan Belleville
Catherine Reitman
Catherine Reitman
Dani Kind
Dani Kind
Kyle Breitkopf
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Series rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  240 In the Family genre  24 In series of Canada  19 In series of 2017  50
Seasons
Workin' Moms - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 13 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 13 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 8 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 10 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 13 episodes
 
Workin' Moms - Season 7 Season 7
2023, 13 episodes
 
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