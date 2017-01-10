Life, full of entertainment and emotions, doesn't end with the arrival of a child. This is something that four young moms from Toronto firmly believe in, as they show through their own example how it's possible to live a fulfilling life while balancing family and work. Of course, in reality, things turn out to be much more complicated: they face significant changes at work, postpartum depression, and a lack of understanding from their partners. However, this doesn't stop Kate, Frankie, Jenny, and Anne, who are determined to be awesome working moms.

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