The plot of this psychological thriller is based on the problem of moral choice and its consequences. Desperate to find funding for their medical technology project, an idealistic scientist and her spouse make a controversial deal with a mysterious investor. Secrets, manipulations, and hidden agendas push the characters to commit unacceptable actions. The actions of the young couple demonstrate the power of one decision that can change the trajectory of their entire lives. The story explores the abandonment of one's previous moral principles.

