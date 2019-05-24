Menu
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The plot of this psychological thriller is based on the problem of moral choice and its consequences. Desperate to find funding for their medical technology project, an idealistic scientist and her spouse make a controversial deal with a mysterious investor. Secrets, manipulations, and hidden agendas push the characters to commit unacceptable actions. The actions of the young couple demonstrate the power of one decision that can change the trajectory of their entire lives. The story explores the abandonment of one's previous moral principles.
Creator
Mike Kelley
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger Anne Montgomery
Blake Jenner
Blake Jenner Sean
Jane Levy
Jane Levy Lisa
Louis Herthum
Louis Herthum Foster
Keith Powers
Keith Powers Todd Archer
Series rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
What/If - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
