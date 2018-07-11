"Wellington Paranormal" is a continuation of the cult New Zealand black comedy "What We Do in the Shadows." The original creators serve as executive producers for this project. The action takes place in the picturesque town of Wellington, where inexplicable things have been happening recently. Two clumsy police officers, Minogue and O'Leary, are tasked with fighting the supernatural under the guidance of Sergeant Maaka. The partners are about to investigate some very strange crimes!

