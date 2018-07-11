Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wellington Paranormal

Wellington Paranormal (2018 - …)

Wellington Paranormal 18+
Production year 2018
Country New Zealand
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TVNZ 2
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

"Wellington Paranormal" is a continuation of the cult New Zealand black comedy "What We Do in the Shadows." The original creators serve as executive producers for this project. The action takes place in the picturesque town of Wellington, where inexplicable things have been happening recently. Two clumsy police officers, Minogue and O'Leary, are tasked with fighting the supernatural under the guidance of Sergeant Maaka. The partners are about to investigate some very strange crimes!
Паранормальный Веллингтон - trailer in russian
Wellington Paranormal  trailer in russian
Jemaine Clement
Taika Waititi
Mike Minogue
Karen O'Leary
Maaka Pohatu
Richard Dey
11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Wellington Paranormal - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
Wellington Paranormal - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 7 episodes
 
Wellington Paranormal - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 6 episodes
 
Wellington Paranormal - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 6 episodes
 
Ferensy 3 November 2024, 19:25
Очень душевный сериал. Учит выдержки, правилам поведения и... истинному бесстрашию.
А если серьезно нам действительно нужно многому поучиться у… Read more…
