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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mike Minogue
Mike Minogue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Minogue
Mike Minogue
Mike Minogue
Date of Birth
13 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
(2016)
7.0
Wellington Paranormal
(2018)
5.7
Coming Home in the Dark
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2018
2016
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Producer
1
Actor
2
Writer
1
5.7
Coming Home in the Dark
Coming Home in the Dark
Horror, Thriller
2021, New Zealand
7
Wellington Paranormal
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2018, New Zealand
7.9
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Comedy, Drama, Adventure
2016, New Zealand
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