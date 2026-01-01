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Mike Minogue Mike Minogue
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Minogue

Mike Minogue

Mike Minogue

Date of Birth
13 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Hunt for the Wilderpeople 7.9
Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)
Wellington Paranormal 7.0
Wellington Paranormal (2018)
Coming Home in the Dark 5.7
Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coming Home in the Dark 5.7
Coming Home in the Dark Coming Home in the Dark
Horror, Thriller 2021, New Zealand
Wellington Paranormal 7
Wellington Paranormal
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2018, New Zealand
Hunt for the Wilderpeople 7.9
Hunt for the Wilderpeople Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Comedy, Drama, Adventure 2016, New Zealand
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