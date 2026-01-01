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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maaka Pohatu
Maaka Pohatu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maaka Pohatu
Maaka Pohatu
Maaka Pohatu
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Wellington Paranormal
(2018)
6.6
Juniper
(2021)
6.5
Mystic
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
2018
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
Writer
1
5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen
The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.6
Juniper
Juniper
Drama
2021, New Zealand
6.5
Mystic
Drama
2020, New Zealand
7
Wellington Paranormal
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2018, New Zealand
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