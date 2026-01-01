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Maaka Pohatu Maaka Pohatu
Kinoafisha Persons Maaka Pohatu

Maaka Pohatu

Maaka Pohatu

Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Wellington Paranormal 7.0
Wellington Paranormal (2018)
Juniper 6.6
Juniper (2021)
Mystic 6.5
Mystic (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, New Zealand
Watch trailer
Juniper 6.6
Juniper Juniper
Drama 2021, New Zealand
Mystic 6.5
Mystic
Drama 2020, New Zealand
Wellington Paranormal 7
Wellington Paranormal
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2018, New Zealand
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