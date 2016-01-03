Menu
War & Peace poster
6.5 IMDb Rating: 8.1
War & Peace (2016 - 2016)

War & Peace 18+
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

An adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's epic novel by the BBC. Life, love, loss, and tragedy intertwine in the fates of the Russian aristocracy during the invasion of Napoleon's army into the Russian Empire. In this new adaptation, the established images of well-known characters are turned upside down, and the main idea of the novel is revealed from a different perspective. Costumes, balls, jewelry, and the ordinary Russian soul are portrayed and narrated by professionals in the costume genre from the BBC channel.
Cast Characters
Brian Cox
Brian Cox General Mikhail Kutuzov
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson Anna Pavlovna
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent Prince Nikolai Bolkonsky
Paul Dano
Paul Dano Pierre Bezukhov
Lily James
Lily James Natasha Rostova
Tom Burke
Tom Burke Fedya Dolokhov
Series rating

6.5
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
War & Peace - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 6 episodes
 
