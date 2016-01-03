An adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's epic novel by the BBC. Life, love, loss, and tragedy intertwine in the fates of the Russian aristocracy during the invasion of Napoleon's army into the Russian Empire. In this new adaptation, the established images of well-known characters are turned upside down, and the main idea of the novel is revealed from a different perspective. Costumes, balls, jewelry, and the ordinary Russian soul are portrayed and narrated by professionals in the costume genre from the BBC channel.

