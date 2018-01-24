Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Waco poster
Waco poster
Waco poster
Ratings
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Waco

Waco (2018 - 2018)

Waco 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel Paramount Network
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The series "Waco" tells the story of a major mistake that shocked America. In six episodes, it provides a detailed account of the siege of the "Mount Carmel" compound by law enforcement agencies in the United States. It was there that members of a tightly-knit sect, led by a charismatic leader, barricaded themselves. The police needed to approach the situation with utmost care, so as not to give the public and the press any chance to escalate the scandal. The goal was to resolve the situation without unnecessary bloodshed, but there were hotheads among the law enforcement officers.
Трагедия в Уэйко - trailer сериала
Waco  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Jacob Vazquez
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon Gary Noesner
Taylor Kitsch
Taylor Kitsch David Koresh
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough Judy Schneider
Rory Culkin
Rory Culkin David Thibodeau
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham Mitch Decker
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Waco - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more