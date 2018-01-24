The series "Waco" tells the story of a major mistake that shocked America. In six episodes, it provides a detailed account of the siege of the "Mount Carmel" compound by law enforcement agencies in the United States. It was there that members of a tightly-knit sect, led by a charismatic leader, barricaded themselves. The police needed to approach the situation with utmost care, so as not to give the public and the press any chance to escalate the scandal. The goal was to resolve the situation without unnecessary bloodshed, but there were hotheads among the law enforcement officers.

