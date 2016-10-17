Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Vostok-Zapad (2016 - 2018)
Восток-Запад
Drama
Romantic
Production year
2016
Country
Ukraine/Turkey
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
48 minutes
TV channel
Домашний
Runtime
38 hours 24 minutes
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Evgeniya Loza
Yakov Kucherevskiy
Natalya Klenina
Olga Lukyanenko
Adnan Koç
Cast and Crew
6.4
IMDb
Season 1
2016,
24 episodes
Season 2
2018,
24 episodes
Stills
