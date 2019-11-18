The series "Vienna Blood" is a film set in the capital of Austro-Hungary at the beginning of the 20th century. The imperial city was not yet a quiet and safe place like postcards would suggest. It was the center of a vast empire, attracting people from all over the world. With the influx of citizens, crime rates soared. The task of solving these crimes falls upon an unlikely pair of individuals. On one hand, there is the intelligent Dr. Max Liebermann, who studied under Sigmund Freud himself. On the other hand, there is the seasoned police officer named Oscar Rheinhardt. Together, they will delve into the nightmarish depths of the human soul.

