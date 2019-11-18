Menu
Russian
Vienna Blood (2019 - …)

Production year 2019
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Vienna Blood" is a film set in the capital of Austro-Hungary at the beginning of the 20th century. The imperial city was not yet a quiet and safe place like postcards would suggest. It was the center of a vast empire, attracting people from all over the world. With the influx of citizens, crime rates soared. The task of solving these crimes falls upon an unlikely pair of individuals. On one hand, there is the intelligent Dr. Max Liebermann, who studied under Sigmund Freud himself. On the other hand, there is the seasoned police officer named Oscar Rheinhardt. Together, they will delve into the nightmarish depths of the human soul.
Matthew Beard
Matthew Beard Max Liebermann
Jessica De Gouw
Jessica De Gouw Amelia Lydgate
Conleth Hill
Conleth Hill Mendel Liebermann
Amelia Bullmore Rachel Liebermann
Jürgen Maurer Oskar Reinhardt
Luise von Finckh Clara Weiss
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Vienna Blood - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 3 episodes
 
Vienna Blood - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 3 episodes
 
Vienna Blood - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 3 episodes
 
Vienna Blood - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 2 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
