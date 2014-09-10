"The Widow" is a series about an ordinary housewife, Polina Vorontsova, who lives happily with her family. However, one fateful day, her husband is shot in the back right at their front door, and her older brother ends up in prison. She discovers that her closest loved ones were involved in drug smuggling and crossed paths with a powerful individual. Blackmailed by creditors, the widow is forced to take charge of the family's shadowy business and uncover who is responsible for the tragedy that has occurred.

