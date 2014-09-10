Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vdova

Vdova (2014 - 2014)

Вдова 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"The Widow" is a series about an ordinary housewife, Polina Vorontsova, who lives happily with her family. However, one fateful day, her husband is shot in the back right at their front door, and her older brother ends up in prison. She discovers that her closest loved ones were involved in drug smuggling and crossed paths with a powerful individual. Blackmailed by creditors, the widow is forced to take charge of the family's shadowy business and uncover who is responsible for the tragedy that has occurred.
Cast
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Evgeniy Sidihin
Aleksey Makarov
Yevgeniya Igumnova
Sergey Gabrielyan
Andrey Finjagin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.2 IMDb
Seasons
Vdova - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
