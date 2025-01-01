Menu
Andrey Finjagin
Andrey Finjagin
Date of Birth
25 December 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.1
Put k sebe
(2010)
0.0
Ya tebya ne boyus!
(2022)
0.0
Papa Den
(2022)
Filmography
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Romantic
2022, Russia
Papa Den
Drama, Comedy
2022, Ukraine
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Romantic
2022, Russia
Vdova
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Romantic
2013, Russia
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
Zhenskiy doktor
Romantic
2012, Ukraine
Pohishchenie Bogini
Detective
2010, Russia
6.1
Put k sebe
Romantic
2010, Russia
