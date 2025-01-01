Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andrey Finjagin
Andrey Finjagin Andrey Finjagin
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Finjagin

Andrey Finjagin

Andrey Finjagin

Date of Birth
25 December 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Put k sebe 6.1
Put k sebe (2010)
Ya tebya ne boyus! 0.0
Ya tebya ne boyus! (2022)
Papa Den 0.0
Papa Den (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 2 TV Shows 7 Actor 9
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Romantic 2022, Russia
Papa Den
Papa Den
Drama, Comedy 2022, Ukraine
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Romantic 2022, Russia
Vdova
Vdova
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Romantic 2013, Russia
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Zhenskiy doktor
Zhenskiy doktor
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
Pohishchenie Bogini
Pohishchenie Bogini
Detective 2010, Russia
Put k sebe 6.1
Put k sebe Put k sebe
Romantic 2010, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more