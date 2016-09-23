Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Van Helsing

Van Helsing (2016 - …)

Van Helsing 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 65 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Van Helsing" is an alternative take on the story of the legendary vampire hunter created by Bram Stoker. This time, the focus is not on Dracula's sworn enemy, but on his distant descendant. After being brought back to life three years later, Vanessa Van Helsing finds herself in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires. The bloodsuckers have managed to seize control of the planet, while the remaining humans are engaged in a desperate struggle for survival. Vanessa becomes humanity's last hope for victory in the war.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Tim Guinee
Tim Guinee Ted
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough Hansen
Pol Yohansson Dmitri
Christopher Heyerdahl
Christopher Heyerdahl Sam
Tricia Helfer
Tricia Helfer Dracula
Kelly Overton Vanessa Helsing
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Van Helsing - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Van Helsing - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Van Helsing - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
Van Helsing - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 13 episodes
 
Van Helsing - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
