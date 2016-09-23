"Van Helsing" is an alternative take on the story of the legendary vampire hunter created by Bram Stoker. This time, the focus is not on Dracula's sworn enemy, but on his distant descendant. After being brought back to life three years later, Vanessa Van Helsing finds herself in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires. The bloodsuckers have managed to seize control of the planet, while the remaining humans are engaged in a desperate struggle for survival. Vanessa becomes humanity's last hope for victory in the war.

Expand