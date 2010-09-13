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V lesah i na gorah poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows V lesah i na gorah

V lesah i na gorah (2010 - 2010)

В лесах и на горах 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia/Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The story takes place in the mid-19th century in a small settlement located on the banks of the Volga River. Wealthy merchants gather at the fair, trying to sell their goods here. Chapurin trades in crockery, while Maslennikov is known for owning flour mills. After a successful deal, the wealthy men decide to celebrate at the inn, where soon the conversation turns to the possible marriage of their children. Meanwhile, the young people have no desire to tie their lives to strangers, but fate brings them together even before their fathers' conversation.
Cast
Cast
Olga Arntgolts
Olga Arntgolts
Kirill Burdikhin
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Elena Drobysheva
Elena Drobysheva
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Aleksandr Karpov
Aleksandr Karpov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the History genre  In series of Russia  In series of Ukraine  In series of 2010 
Seasons
V lesah i na gorah - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 24 episodes
 
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