The story takes place in the mid-19th century in a small settlement located on the banks of the Volga River. Wealthy merchants gather at the fair, trying to sell their goods here. Chapurin trades in crockery, while Maslennikov is known for owning flour mills. After a successful deal, the wealthy men decide to celebrate at the inn, where soon the conversation turns to the possible marriage of their children. Meanwhile, the young people have no desire to tie their lives to strangers, but fate brings them together even before their fathers' conversation.

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