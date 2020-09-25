Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Utopia

Utopia (2020 - 2020)

Utopia 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 53 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 7 hours 4 minutes

TV series description

"Utopia" is a fantastic thriller about a group of unfamiliar young people who accidentally come across a comic book with the same name and illustrations depicting ways to destroy the world. They soon realize that these scenarios are real. Now, the group must escape from a dangerous shadow organization that is pursuing them, while also figuring out how to protect the planet from destruction. Joining this unusual company is Jessica Hyde, the daughter of the creator of the novel, who has spent her whole life running from hired killers from the mysterious organization called "The Network."
Desmin Borges
Desmin Borges Wilson Wilson
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson Dr. Michael Stearns
Cory Michael Smith
Cory Michael Smith Thomas Christie
Dan Byrd
Dan Byrd Ian Ackerman
Jessica Rothe
Jessica Rothe Samantha Gloria Steinem Jawalsky
John Cusack
John Cusack Dr. Kevin Christie
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Utopia - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
