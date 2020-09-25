"Utopia" is a fantastic thriller about a group of unfamiliar young people who accidentally come across a comic book with the same name and illustrations depicting ways to destroy the world. They soon realize that these scenarios are real. Now, the group must escape from a dangerous shadow organization that is pursuing them, while also figuring out how to protect the planet from destruction. Joining this unusual company is Jessica Hyde, the daughter of the creator of the novel, who has spent her whole life running from hired killers from the mysterious organization called "The Network."

