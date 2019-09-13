Menu
Undone poster
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Undone (2019 - …)

Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 6 hours 8 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around a young girl named Alma. Despite having a nice house, a decent job, and a caring boyfriend, she doesn't feel happy. It seems to her that she's caught in a whirlpool of routine, where every day is the same as the previous one. Everything changes when Alma suddenly sees her father on the road. The problem is that he died many years ago. Because of this vision, Alma gets into a car accident and ends up in a coma. After waking up, she realizes that she possesses extraordinary abilities...
Cast Characters
Siddharth Dhananjay Sam
Constance Marie Camila Diaz
Daveed Diggs Tunde
Bob Odenkirk Jacob Winograd
Angelique Cabral Becca Winograd-Diaz
Rosa Salazar Alma Winograd-Diaz
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Undone - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Undone - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
