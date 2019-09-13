The story revolves around a young girl named Alma. Despite having a nice house, a decent job, and a caring boyfriend, she doesn't feel happy. It seems to her that she's caught in a whirlpool of routine, where every day is the same as the previous one. Everything changes when Alma suddenly sees her father on the road. The problem is that he died many years ago. Because of this vision, Alma gets into a car accident and ends up in a coma. After waking up, she realizes that she possesses extraordinary abilities...

Expand