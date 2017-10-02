"Ulica" is a series about thirty different residents of an ordinary residential neighborhood. Each of them has their own hobbies and interests, joys and sorrows, successes and failures. The plot revolves around Andrey Nikolsky, a businessman who has suddenly become impoverished. Together with his wife Lyuba and their sons Leha and Vadim, he is forced to move into an apartment where he spent his childhood. The Nikolskys, accustomed to luxury, will have a hard time adjusting to their new living situation. The most difficult part will be finding common ground with the local residents.

Expand