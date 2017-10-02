Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ulica poster
Ulica poster
Ulica poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ulica

Ulica (2017 - 2018)

Улица 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 72 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Ulica" is a series about thirty different residents of an ordinary residential neighborhood. Each of them has their own hobbies and interests, joys and sorrows, successes and failures. The plot revolves around Andrey Nikolsky, a businessman who has suddenly become impoverished. Together with his wife Lyuba and their sons Leha and Vadim, he is forced to move into an apartment where he spent his childhood. The Nikolskys, accustomed to luxury, will have a hard time adjusting to their new living situation. The most difficult part will be finding common ground with the local residents.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Kristina Kuzmina
Kristina Kuzmina Рита
Pavel Savinkov
Pavel Savinkov Андрей
Egor Klinaev
Egor Klinaev Лёха
Olga Baranova
Olga Baranova Ксюша
Vladimir Hatskevich Кабан
Ekaterina Sedik Лариса
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ulica - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 180 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more