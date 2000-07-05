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About
Filmography
Olga Baranova
Olga Baranova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Olga Baranova
Olga Baranova
Olga Baranova
Date of Birth
5 July 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
Ulica
(2017)
5.9
Fitnes
(2018)
0.0
Posledstviya
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Year
All
2020
2018
2017
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Posledstviya
Drama
2020, Russia
5.9
Fitnes
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2018, Russia
6.7
Ulica
Comedy, Drama
2017, Russia
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