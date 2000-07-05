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Olga Baranova
Olga Baranova Olga Baranova
Kinoafisha Persons Olga Baranova

Olga Baranova

Olga Baranova

Date of Birth
5 July 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ulica 6.7
Ulica (2017)
Fitnes 5.9
Fitnes (2018)
Posledstviya 0.0
Posledstviya (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Posledstviya
Posledstviya
Drama 2020, Russia
Fitnes 5.9
Fitnes
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2018, Russia
Ulica 6.7
Ulica
Comedy, Drama 2017, Russia
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