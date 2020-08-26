The TV series "Teachers in Law" tells the story of an educated graduate from Cambridge who escapes from a women's colony. Under the name Ekaterina Mikhailovna, the girl gets a job as an English teacher in Blagoveshchensk in order to cross the border with China on a school trip. However, the city is in a state of terrible lawlessness, and all operations are controlled by criminals. Katya assembles a team of teachers who will bring discipline among the children and dare to confront the criminal forces of the city.

