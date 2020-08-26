Menu
Russian
Uchilki v zakone
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Uchilki v zakone

Uchilki v zakone (2020 - …)

Училки в законе
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 18 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Teachers in Law" tells the story of an educated graduate from Cambridge who escapes from a women's colony. Under the name Ekaterina Mikhailovna, the girl gets a job as an English teacher in Blagoveshchensk in order to cross the border with China on a school trip. However, the city is in a state of terrible lawlessness, and all operations are controlled by criminals. Katya assembles a team of teachers who will bring discipline among the children and dare to confront the criminal forces of the city.
Cast
Mariya Shalaeva
Aleksandr Peskov
Levan Mshiladze
Aleksey Ilyin
Kirill Kaganovich
Anton Filipenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.2 IMDb
Seasons
Uchilki v zakone - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
Uchilki v zakone - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
Uchilki v zakone - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 20 episodes
 
