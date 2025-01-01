Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin Aleksey Ilyin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Ilyin

Aleksey Ilyin

Aleksey Ilyin

Date of Birth
28 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Pervyy sneg 7.2
Pervyy sneg (2022)
Sekretnoye oruzhie 6.5
Sekretnoye oruzhie (2006)
Protivostoyanie 6.2
Protivostoyanie (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 13 Films 7 TV Shows 6 Actor 12 Director 1
Pervyy sneg 7.2
Pervyy sneg Pervyy sneg
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Uchilki v zakone
Uchilki v zakone
Comedy 2020, Russia
V kletke
V kletke
Drama, Crime, Sport 2019, Russia
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2 5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2
Short, Comedy, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 4 5.1
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 4
Short, Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Lyubimcy
Lyubimcy
Comedy 2017, Russia
Bezopasnost
Bezopasnost
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia
Preobrazhenie 2.4
Preobrazhenie Preobrazhenie
Drama 2015, Russia
Lyubimye zhenschiny Kazanovy
Lyubimye zhenschiny Kazanovy
Romantic 2014, Russia
Tuman 6
Tuman Tuman
War, Drama, Sci-Fi 2010, Russia
Sekretnoye oruzhie 6.5
Sekretnoye oruzhie Sekretnoye oruzhie
Drama, Adventure, War 2006, Russia
Karmelita
Karmelita
Drama, Romantic 2005, Russia
Protivostoyanie 6.2
Protivostoyanie Protivostoyanie
Action, Crime, War 2005, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more