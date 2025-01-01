Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin
Date of Birth
28 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.2
Pervyy sneg
(2022)
6.5
Sekretnoye oruzhie
(2006)
6.2
Protivostoyanie
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
War
Year
All
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2010
2006
2005
All
13
Films
7
TV Shows
6
Actor
12
Director
1
7.2
Pervyy sneg
Pervyy sneg
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Uchilki v zakone
Comedy
2020, Russia
V kletke
Drama, Crime, Sport
2019, Russia
5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2
Short, Comedy, Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 4
Short, Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Lyubimcy
Comedy
2017, Russia
Bezopasnost
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia
2.4
Preobrazhenie
Preobrazhenie
Drama
2015, Russia
Lyubimye zhenschiny Kazanovy
Romantic
2014, Russia
6
Tuman
Tuman
War, Drama, Sci-Fi
2010, Russia
6.5
Sekretnoye oruzhie
Sekretnoye oruzhie
Drama, Adventure, War
2006, Russia
Karmelita
Drama, Romantic
2005, Russia
6.2
Protivostoyanie
Protivostoyanie
Action, Crime, War
2005, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree