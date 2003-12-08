The main character of the Russian series "Uchastok" is a young police officer named Pavel Kravtsov, for whom moral principles and polite treatment of people are more important than money and career. Because of this touching "unsuitability for the profession," he is sent from the capital to the village of Anisovka, where he is to take on the role of the local police officer. Pasha himself doesn't complain, as he is devoted to his work with all his heart. However, his spouse is not thrilled about this "promotion" and files for divorce. The only companion accompanying him to his new place of service is his loyal dog, Caesar.

