Uchastok poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Uchastok

Uchastok (2003 - 2003)

Участок 18+
Production year 2003
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

The main character of the Russian series "Uchastok" is a young police officer named Pavel Kravtsov, for whom moral principles and polite treatment of people are more important than money and career. Because of this touching "unsuitability for the profession," he is sent from the capital to the village of Anisovka, where he is to take on the role of the local police officer. Pasha himself doesn't complain, as he is devoted to his work with all his heart. However, his spouse is not thrilled about this "promotion" and files for divorce. The only companion accompanying him to his new place of service is his loyal dog, Caesar.
Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Vladimir Menshov
Pavel Derevyanko
Valeriy Zolotuhin
Aleksandr Semchev
Irina Rozanova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Uchastok - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 12 episodes
 
Stills
