1 poster
У вас будет ребёнок 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

Four women are about to become mothers. However, not every childbirth will be a joyful event for them. Masha has been living without a husband for a long time, and in order to pay for her eldest daughter's treatment, she is forced to give her newborn to another couple. Svetlana, a theater actress, is immersed in a complicated personal life story where the father of her child refuses to participate in raising him. Manana hoped to give her husband the long-awaited daughter, but shortly before giving birth, an ultrasound showed a completely different result. At the age of 35, Lilia becomes pregnant for the first time in her life by a man ten years younger than her.
Cast
Yuliya Rutberg
Egor Koreshkov
Igor Denisov
Sergey Barkovsky
Ilya Blednyy
Yuliya Polubinskaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
U vas budet rebyonok - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
Stills
