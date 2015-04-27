Four women are about to become mothers. However, not every childbirth will be a joyful event for them. Masha has been living without a husband for a long time, and in order to pay for her eldest daughter's treatment, she is forced to give her newborn to another couple. Svetlana, a theater actress, is immersed in a complicated personal life story where the father of her child refuses to participate in raising him. Manana hoped to give her husband the long-awaited daughter, but shortly before giving birth, an ultrasound showed a completely different result. At the age of 35, Lilia becomes pregnant for the first time in her life by a man ten years younger than her.

