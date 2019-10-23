Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Oval

The Oval (2019 - …)

The Oval 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BET
Runtime 124 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Oval" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of political drama. The story revolves around an ambitious leader named Hunter Franklin. Thanks to his diligence and natural charm, he manages to win the presidential elections. Along with his wife and daughter, the main character moves into the residence of the head of the United States. They appear to be just an ordinary family. None of the voters even suspect that Hunter's entire life is one big spectacle. In reality, Franklin is just a puppet in this big political game. However, the hidden intentions of the new President of the United States will soon be revealed.
The Oval  trailer
Javon Johnson
Ed Quinn
Paige Hurd
Brad Benedict
Kron Moore
Ptosha Storey
Cast and Crew

Seasons
The Oval - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 25 episodes
 
The Oval - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Oval - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Oval - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 22 episodes
 
The Oval - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 22 episodes
 
The Oval - Season 6 Season 6
2025, 11 episodes
 
Stills
