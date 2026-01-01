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Ed Quinn
Ed Quinn Ed Quinn
Kinoafisha Persons Ed Quinn

Ed Quinn

Ed Quinn

Date of Birth
26 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Eureka 8.1
Eureka (2006)
One Day at a Time 8.0
One Day at a Time (2017)
Castle 7.9
Castle (2009)

Filmography

Shadow Force 5.1
Shadow Force Shadow Force
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Oval 4.6
The Oval
Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
The Last Summer 5.6
The Last Summer The Last Summer
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
One Day at a Time 8
One Day at a Time
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
Bad Judge 6.5
Bad Judge
Comedy, Family 2014, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
The 12 Disasters of Christmas 3.8
The 12 Disasters of Christmas The 12 Disasters of Christmas
Sci-Fi, Action 2012, Canada
2 Broke Girl$ 6.9
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
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