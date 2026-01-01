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Filmography
Ed Quinn
Ed Quinn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Quinn
Ed Quinn
Ed Quinn
Date of Birth
26 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Eureka
(2006)
8.0
One Day at a Time
(2017)
7.9
Castle
(2009)
Filmography
5.1
Shadow Force
Shadow Force
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The Oval
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
5.6
The Last Summer
The Last Summer
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
8
One Day at a Time
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
6.5
Bad Judge
Comedy, Family
2014, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
3.8
The 12 Disasters of Christmas
The 12 Disasters of Christmas
Sci-Fi, Action
2012, Canada
6.9
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
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