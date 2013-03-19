The series "Twisted" is a dramatic thriller about the investigation into the death of a high school girl. Danny is a sixteen-year-old heartthrob, a good student, and a favorite among girls. However, there is a dark shadow on his biography: five years ago, he accidentally killed his own aunt, which is why his peers still fear him and call him "Twisted." Only his childhood best friends, Jo and Lacey, do not turn away from him. But when another bloody crime occurs at school, all suspicions immediately fall on the previously convicted Danny.

