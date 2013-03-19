Menu
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 19 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Twisted" is a dramatic thriller about the investigation into the death of a high school girl. Danny is a sixteen-year-old heartthrob, a good student, and a favorite among girls. However, there is a dark shadow on his biography: five years ago, he accidentally killed his own aunt, which is why his peers still fear him and call him "Twisted." Only his childhood best friends, Jo and Lacey, do not turn away from him. But when another bloody crime occurs at school, all suspicions immediately fall on the previously convicted Danny.
Cast
Denise Richards
Denise Richards - Karen Desai
Sam Robards Kyle
Maddie Hasson
Maddie Hasson - Jo
Kylie Bunbury
Kylie Bunbury - Lacey
Kimberly Quinn
Kimberly Quinn - Tess
Ashton Moio Rico
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Twisted - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 19 episodes
 
Stills
