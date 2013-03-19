Menu
Twisted
Seasons
Twisted All seasons
Twisted
12+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FreeForm
Series rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Twisted"
Season 1
19 episodes
19 March 2013 - 1 April 2014
