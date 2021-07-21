"Turner and Hooch" is a multi-episode family comedy series that serves as a reboot of the popular 90s film of the same name. The show is produced by the streaming platform Disney+. The main character is a federal marshal named Scott Turner. He is extremely meticulous and always strives to see things through to the end. One fine day, fate brings Turner together with a giant dog named Hooch. Unlike the main character, Hooch is an extremely unruly dog who loves chaos more than anything else in the world. Initially, the reluctant partners clash with each other, but eventually, they become very close friends.

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