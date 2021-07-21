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Kinoafisha TV Shows Turner & Hooch

Turner & Hooch (2021 - …)

Turner and Hooch 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 40 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Turner and Hooch" is a multi-episode family comedy series that serves as a reboot of the popular 90s film of the same name. The show is produced by the streaming platform Disney+. The main character is a federal marshal named Scott Turner. He is extremely meticulous and always strives to see things through to the end. One fine day, fate brings Turner together with a giant dog named Hooch. Unlike the main character, Hooch is an extremely unruly dog who loves chaos more than anything else in the world. Initially, the reluctant partners clash with each other, but eventually, they become very close friends.
Turner & Hooch - Trailer
Turner & Hooch  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Josh Peck
Josh Peck
Carra Patterson
Carra Patterson
Lyndsy Fonseca
Lyndsy Fonseca
Vanessa Lengies
Vanessa Lengies
Brandon Jay McLaren
Brandon Jay McLaren
Jeremy Maguire
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Family genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Turner & Hooch - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
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