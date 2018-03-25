Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Trust

Trust (2018 - 2018)

Trust 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Trust" is a film that straddles the genres of drama, satire, and thriller. Directed by Danny Boyle, known for his films "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire," it tells the story of the influential and extremely wealthy Getty family. In 1973, their grandson and heir to the oil conglomerate is kidnapped by unknown individuals. John Paul Getty himself remains calm upon hearing the news, as he is generally devoid of emotions, which makes him despised by everyone in the family. It turns out that the Italian mafia is behind the kidnapping, and the head of the dynasty sends a trusted representative to Rome.
Hilary Swank Gail Getty
Donald Sutherland J. Paul Getty Sr.
Brendan Fraser James Fletcher Chace
Charlotte Riley Robina Lund
Giuseppe Battiston Bertolini
Nicola Di Pinto Luigi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.1
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Trust - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
