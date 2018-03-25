"Trust" is a film that straddles the genres of drama, satire, and thriller. Directed by Danny Boyle, known for his films "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire," it tells the story of the influential and extremely wealthy Getty family. In 1973, their grandson and heir to the oil conglomerate is kidnapped by unknown individuals. John Paul Getty himself remains calm upon hearing the news, as he is generally devoid of emotions, which makes him despised by everyone in the family. It turns out that the Italian mafia is behind the kidnapping, and the head of the dynasty sends a trusted representative to Rome.

