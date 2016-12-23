Menu
Trollhunters poster
7.6 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Trollhunters

Trollhunters (2016 - 2018)

Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Trollhunters" is an adventure animated series created by Guillermo del Toro. The story revolves around teenagers who discover the existence of magical creatures right beneath the town of Arcadia. The main character, Jim, becomes the first human in history chosen to be a trollhunter. With the help of Merlin's amulet, he can instantly transform into magical armor. Together with his friends, he must save both the good magical beings and ordinary people from the forces of evil. This animated series is one of three set in the universe envisioned by del Toro.
Trollhunters  trailer третьего сезона
Creator
Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman Bular
Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin Jim Lake Jr.
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer Blinky
Jonathan Hyde
Jonathan Hyde Mr. Strickler
Charlie Saxton
Charlie Saxton Toby Domzalski
7.6
8.4 IMDb
Trollhunters - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 26 episodes
 
Trollhunters - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Trollhunters - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
