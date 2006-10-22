Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Torchwood
Seasons
Torchwood All seasons
Torchwood
16+
Production year
2006
Country
USA
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Starz
Series rating
8.5
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Torchwood"
Season 1
13 episodes
22 October 2006 - 5 January 2007
Season 2
13 episodes
16 January 2008 - 4 April 2008
Season 3
5 episodes
6 July 2009 - 10 July 2009
Season 4
10 episodes
8 July 2011 - 9 September 2011
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree