MulderYou know, they say when you talk to God it's prayer, but when God talks to you, it's schizophrenia.
ScullyIt seems to me that the best relationships, the ones that last, are frequently the ones that are rooted in friendship. You know, one day you look at the person and you see something more than you did the night before. Like a switch has been flicked somewhere. And the person who was just a friend is suddenly the only person you can ever imagine yourself with.
ScullyYou have seen this before, I can tell. You lied to them.
MulderI would never lie. I willfully participated in a campaign of misinformation.
MulderSorry, nobody down here but the FBI's most unwanted.
ScullyAgent Mulder? I'm Dana Scully. I've been assigned to work with you.
MulderOh, isn't it nice to be suddenly so highly regarded. So, who did you tick off to get stuck with this detail, Scully?
ScullyActually, I'm looking forward to working with you. I've heard a lot about you.
MulderOh, really? I was under the impression that you were sent to spy on me.
MulderScully, I was like you once. I didn't know who to trust. Then I... I chose another path... another life, another fate, where I found my sister. The end of my world was unrecognizable and upside down. There was one thing that remained the same. You were my friend, and you told me the truth. Even when the world was falling apart, you were my constant. My touchstone.