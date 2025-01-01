Menu
The X Files quotes

Mulder You know, they say when you talk to God it's prayer, but when God talks to you, it's schizophrenia.
Scully It seems to me that the best relationships, the ones that last, are frequently the ones that are rooted in friendship. You know, one day you look at the person and you see something more than you did the night before. Like a switch has been flicked somewhere. And the person who was just a friend is suddenly the only person you can ever imagine yourself with.
Scully You have seen this before, I can tell. You lied to them.
Mulder I would never lie. I willfully participated in a campaign of misinformation.
Mulder Sorry, nobody down here but the FBI's most unwanted.
Scully Agent Mulder? I'm Dana Scully. I've been assigned to work with you.
Mulder Oh, isn't it nice to be suddenly so highly regarded. So, who did you tick off to get stuck with this detail, Scully?
Scully Actually, I'm looking forward to working with you. I've heard a lot about you.
Mulder Oh, really? I was under the impression that you were sent to spy on me.
Mulder Scully, I was like you once. I didn't know who to trust. Then I... I chose another path... another life, another fate, where I found my sister. The end of my world was unrecognizable and upside down. There was one thing that remained the same. You were my friend, and you told me the truth. Even when the world was falling apart, you were my constant. My touchstone.
Scully And you are mine.
Deep Throat Trust no one.
Scully Mulder, toads just fell from the sky!
Mulder I guess their parachutes didn't open.
[entering Mulder's apartment]
Melissa Scully Why is it so dark in here?
Mulder The lights aren't on.
Mulder I have a theory. Do you want to hear it?
Scully Van Blundht somehow physically transformed into his captor and walked out the door, leaving no one the wiser?
Mulder Scully, should we be picking out china patterns or what?
Mulder You have to be willing to see.
Scully I wish it were that simple.
Mulder Scully, you have to believe me. Nobody else on this whole damn planet does or ever will. You're my one in five billion.
Scully Sure, fine, whatever.
Mulder I've often felt that dreams are answers to questions we haven't yet figured out how to ask.
Cigarette Smoking Man What is this?
Skinner This is where you pucker up and kiss my ass.
Deep Throat And a lie, Mr. Mulder, is most convincingly hidden between two truths.
Mulder [upon seeing the Cigarette Smoking Man in a hospital] Please tell me you're here with severe chest pains.
Mulder Sometimes the only sane answer to an insane world is insanity.
Scully I have never met anyone so passionate and dedicated to a belief as you. It's so intense that sometimes it's blinding.
Mulder Scully, you are the only one I trust.
Scully Last time you were so engrossed, it turned out you were reading the "Adult Video News."
Mulder We've both lost so much... but I believe that what we're looking for is in the X-Files. I'm more certain than ever that the truth is in there.
Scully I've heard the truth, Mulder. Now what I want are the answers.
Susanne Modeski No matter how paranoid you are, you're not paranoid enough.
Mulder If coincidences are coincidences, why do they feel so contrived?
Scully What if there was only one choice and all the other ones were wrong? And there were signs along the way to pay attention to.
Mulder Mmm. And all the choices would then lead to this very moment. One wrong turn, and we wouldn't be sitting here together. Well, that says a lot. That says a lot, a lot, a lot.
Mulder The truth will save you, Scully. I think it'll save both of us.
[repeated line]
Scully But Mulder...
[repeated line]
Mulder Where is she?
Reverend Finley Sometimes we must come full circle to find the truth. Why does that surprise you?
Scully Mostly, it just makes me afraid.
Reverend Finley Afraid?
Scully Afraid that God is speaking... but that no one's listening.
Scully The Truth is out there, Mulder. But so are lies.
Mulder Oh no.
[holds up newspaper headline saying "Elvis Presley Dead At 42"]
Mr. X I'm afraid I can't help you.
Mulder Why?
Mr. X The last time I helped you, I bloodied my fist and revealed my identity.
Skinner [repeated closing phrase] That will be all.
Caption THIS PROGRAMME IS NOT MADE ON BEHALF OF, OR WITH THE APPROVAL OF, THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Caption APOLOGY IS POLICY
Caption THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE
Mulder The voice tells me my sister is safe. It tells me everything will be okay.
Therapist Do you believe the voice?
Mulder I want to believe.
Bill Mulder [deciding who is going to shoot the Alien] I'm the Liar, you're the Killer.
Cigarette Smoking Man Your lies have killed more people than I ever could.
Doctor You're gonna have to tell me who you are first!
Caption GOVERNMENT DENIES KNOWLEDGE
Caption TRUST NO-ONE
Cigarette Smoking Man There's nothing more dangerous than someone with nothing left to lose.
[the Alien heals Mulder's Mother]
Samantha Mulder Do we have to watch this, Fox?
Mulder Leave it. I'm watching "The Magician" at nine.
Samantha Mulder Mom and Dad said I could watch some movie, Buttmunch.
Mulder They're next door at the Gallren's and they said I'm in charge.
Mulder Hey. Get out of my life.
Mulder I'm watching The Magician.
Mulder Now look. The fuse is blown.
Samantha Mulder Fox!
Mulder Samantha! Samantha!
[repeated line]
Scully Mulder, even if...
Mulder What can I do about a Lie with an Official Seal on it?
[repeated line]
Scully Stop or I'll shoot!
[repeated line]
Skinner My ass is on the line.
[repeated line]
Skinner Mulder/Scully? Let me have a word with you.
Tad O'Malley If I'm going to put my ass out there, I need to know if it's hanging by a thread.
Sinister Doctor Prep the patient!
