"The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" is a multi-series animated show produced by the streaming platform Disney. The pilot episode premiered in 2020. This series is a kind of reboot of the series of animated short films dedicated to the adventures of Mickey Mouse and his closest friends: Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto the dog, and many others. The creators of the show have carefully preserved the spirit of the original animated series, incorporating numerous interesting Easter eggs and delightful references into the new animated series.

