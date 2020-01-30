"The Stranger" is a multi-episode thriller series. The plot revolves around a happy family man named Adam Price. For several years, he has been successfully raising two children and adoring his beautiful wife. However, one day his whole life unexpectedly changes. A mysterious twenty-year-old girl in a baseball cap appears in the Price's path, claiming to know a dark secret about Adam's wife, Corinne. Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there. After the visit of the strange girl, Corinne herself disappears. The main character tries to piece his life together and understand what goal the stranger is pursuing.

