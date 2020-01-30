Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Stranger

The Stranger (2020 - 2020)

The Stranger 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 42 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"The Stranger" is a multi-episode thriller series. The plot revolves around a happy family man named Adam Price. For several years, he has been successfully raising two children and adoring his beautiful wife. However, one day his whole life unexpectedly changes. A mysterious twenty-year-old girl in a baseball cap appears in the Price's path, claiming to know a dark secret about Adam's wife, Corinne. Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there. After the visit of the strange girl, Corinne herself disappears. The main character tries to piece his life together and understand what goal the stranger is pursuing.
Cast Characters
Creator
Harlan Coben
Harlan Coben
Richard Armitage
Richard Armitage Adam Price
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea Martin Killane
Jennifer Saunders
Jennifer Saunders Heidi Doyle
Paul Kaye
Paul Kaye DC Patrick Katz
Siobhan Finneran
Siobhan Finneran DS Johanna Griffin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

9.0
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Stranger - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
