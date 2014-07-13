Menu
The Strain All seasons
The Strain
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
7.8
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Strain"
Season 1
13 episodes
13 July 2014 - 5 October 2014
Season 2
13 episodes
12 July 2015 - 4 October 2015
Season 3
10 episodes
28 August 2016 - 30 October 2016
Season 4
10 episodes
16 July 2017 - 17 September 2017
