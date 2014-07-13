The dramatic series "The Strain" is based on the eponymous trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, immersing the viewer in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by vampires. The story revolves around Dr. Goodweather and his team, who encounter a sudden outbreak of an ancient strain of the vampire virus. The disease quickly spreads throughout New York and eventually the entire world. The consequences could be devastating for all of humanity, and Dr. Goodweather's team, along with local residents, attempt to stop the epidemic.

Expand