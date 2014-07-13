Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Strain

The Strain (2014 - 2017)

The Strain 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 32 hours 58 minutes

TV series description

The dramatic series "The Strain" is based on the eponymous trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, immersing the viewer in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by vampires. The story revolves around Dr. Goodweather and his team, who encounter a sudden outbreak of an ancient strain of the vampire virus. The disease quickly spreads throughout New York and eventually the entire world. The consequences could be devastating for all of humanity, and Dr. Goodweather's team, along with local residents, attempt to stop the epidemic.
Creator
Guillermo del Toro
Chuck Hogan
Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand Vasiliy Fet
Sean Astin
Sean Astin Jim Kent
Corey Stoll
Corey Stoll Dr. Ephraim Goodweather
Robin Atkin Downes
Robin Atkin Downes The Master
Series rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Strain - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 13 episodes
 
The Strain - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 13 episodes
 
The Strain - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
The Strain - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 10 episodes
 
