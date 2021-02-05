"The Snoopy Show" is a new animated series created by the streaming platform Apple TV+. This show is a spin-off of the popular film franchise about the adventures of a dog named Snoopy. Snoopy is a charming and extremely cheerful beagle, devoted to his owner, a boy named Charlie Brown. Despite the fact that the main character has a very limited vocabulary, all the other characters, including humans, can easily understand him. Snoopy's favorite hobbies are reading and writing his own books. In addition, this beagle has a higher education degree from the law faculty.

