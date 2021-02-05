Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.1
3 posters
The Snoopy Show

The Snoopy Show (2021 - …)

The Snoopy Show 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA/Canada
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 21 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 41 hours 18 minutes

TV series description

"The Snoopy Show" is a new animated series created by the streaming platform Apple TV+. This show is a spin-off of the popular film franchise about the adventures of a dog named Snoopy. Snoopy is a charming and extremely cheerful beagle, devoted to his owner, a boy named Charlie Brown. Despite the fact that the main character has a very limited vocabulary, all the other characters, including humans, can easily understand him. Snoopy's favorite hobbies are reading and writing his own books. In addition, this beagle has a higher education degree from the law faculty.
The Snoopy Show  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Robert Tinkler
Terry McGurrin
Ethan Pugiotto
Isabella Leo
Wyatt White
Christian Dal Dosso
8.1 IMDb
"The Snoopy Show" season 4 new episodes release date

Episode 1
Season 4 Episode 1
24 September 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
The Snoopy Show - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 39 episodes
 
The Snoopy Show - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 39 episodes
 
The Snoopy Show - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 39 episodes
 
Season 4
2025, 1 episode
 
14 April 2021, 18:26
