The Shield poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shield Seasons

The Shield All seasons

The Shield 16+
Production year 2002
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX

Series rating

9.0
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
All seasons of "The Shield"
The Shield - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 12 March 2002 - 4 June 2002
 
The Shield - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 7 January 2003 - 1 April 2003
 
The Shield - Season 3 Season 3
15 episodes 9 March 2004 - 15 June 2004
 
The Shield - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 15 March 2005 - 14 June 2005
 
The Shield - Season 5 Season 5
11 episodes 10 January 2006 - 21 March 2006
 
The Shield - Season 6 Season 6
10 episodes 3 April 2007 - 5 June 2007
 
The Shield - Season 7 Season 7
13 episodes 2 September 2008 - 25 November 2008
 
