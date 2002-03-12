Menu
16+
Production year
2002
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
9.0
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Shield"
Season 1
13 episodes
12 March 2002 - 4 June 2002
Season 2
13 episodes
7 January 2003 - 1 April 2003
Season 3
15 episodes
9 March 2004 - 15 June 2004
Season 4
13 episodes
15 March 2005 - 14 June 2005
Season 5
11 episodes
10 January 2006 - 21 March 2006
Season 6
10 episodes
3 April 2007 - 5 June 2007
Season 7
13 episodes
2 September 2008 - 25 November 2008
