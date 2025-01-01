Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Protector Quotes

The Protector quotes

Faysal If the Earth were human, its heart would be Hagia Sophia.
Hakan Tales tell us that the good has always won, the justice has been served sooner or later, and the time has healed all the wounds... But this is not a tale.
Faysal Sometimes it's better to don't know than to little know.
Kemal You're the last guard.
