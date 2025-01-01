Menu
The Protector
Quotes
The Protector quotes
Faysal
If the Earth were human, its heart would be Hagia Sophia.
Hakan
Tales tell us that the good has always won, the justice has been served sooner or later, and the time has healed all the wounds... But this is not a tale.
Faysal
Sometimes it's better to don't know than to little know.
Kemal
You're the last guard.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Çağatay Ulusoy
