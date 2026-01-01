Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The New Pope Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The New Pope

  • Venice, Veneto, Italy
  • Abruzzo, Italy
  • Milan, Lombardia, Italy

Iconic scenes & Locations

basilica
St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
monastery
San Giorgio Monastery, Venice, Veneto, Italy
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woburn Abbey served as the residence of the fictional British cardinal, Sir John Brannox, before he was elected as the new pope.
Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • October 2018 - April 2019
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more