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Kinoafisha
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The New Pope
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Filming locations
Filming Locations: The New Pope
Venice, Veneto, Italy
Abruzzo, Italy
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Iconic scenes & Locations
basilica
St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City
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monastery
San Giorgio Monastery, Venice, Veneto, Italy
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Woburn Abbey served as the residence of the fictional British cardinal, Sir John Brannox, before he was elected as the new pope.
Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire, England, UK
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Filming Dates
October 2018 - April 2019
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