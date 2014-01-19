Menu
The Musketeers poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Musketeers Seasons

The Musketeers All seasons

The Musketeers 16+
Production year 2014
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
All seasons of "The Musketeers"
The Musketeers - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 19 January 2014 - 30 March 2014
 
The Musketeers - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 2 January 2015 - 27 March 2015
 
The Musketeers - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 28 May 2016 - 1 August 2016
 
