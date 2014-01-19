Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Musketeers
Seasons
The Musketeers All seasons
The Musketeers
16+
Production year
2014
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Musketeers"
Season 1
10 episodes
19 January 2014 - 30 March 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
2 January 2015 - 27 March 2015
Season 3
10 episodes
28 May 2016 - 1 August 2016
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree