"The Movies That Made Us" is a documentary show created by the streaming service Netflix. This series is dedicated to various cult films released in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In interviews with the creators of the show, directors, screenwriters, and actors share details about the process of creating a particular film, express their emotions from the first viewing, and openly reminisce. Each interview is accompanied by unique archival footage taken during the making of these Hollywood masterpieces.

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