Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Holiday Movies That Made Us poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Holiday Movies That Made Us

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (2019 - …)

The Movies That Made Us 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"The Movies That Made Us" is a documentary show created by the streaming service Netflix. This series is dedicated to various cult films released in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In interviews with the creators of the show, directors, screenwriters, and actors share details about the process of creating a particular film, express their emotions from the first viewing, and openly reminisce. Each interview is accompanied by unique archival footage taken during the making of these Hollywood masterpieces.
Cast
Cast
Donald Ian Black
William Atherton
William Atherton
Jennifer Julian
Danny Wallace
Danny Wallace
Frank Price
Dori Berinstein
Dori Berinstein
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Documentary genre  In series of USA  In series of 2019 
Seasons
The Holiday Movies That Made Us - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 4 episodes
 
The Holiday Movies That Made Us - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 4 episodes
 
The Holiday Movies That Made Us - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more