"The Lady and the Dale" is an American miniseries based on the true story of a woman named Elizabeth Carmichael. During the economic crisis of the 1970s, she orchestrated a massive scam, literally making money out of thin air. The main character patented a model of a fuel-efficient car. Her project quickly found sponsors, but before the development even began, she took the money and disappeared. Through the investigation of this case, the police managed to uncover numerous schemes carried out by Carmichael. Many of them were truly shocking.

