Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Knick
Seasons
The Knick All seasons
The Knick
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Cinemax
Series rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Knick"
Season 1
10 episodes
8 August 2014 - 17 October 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
16 October 2015 - 18 December 2015
Season 3
TBA
