The Forsyte Saga poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Forsyte Saga Seasons

The Forsyte Saga All seasons

The Forsyte Saga 16+
Production year 2002
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 1 hour 15 minutes
TV channel ITV

Series rating

8.1
Rate 20 votes
8.1 IMDb

All seasons of "The Forsyte Saga"

The Forsyte Saga - Season 1 Season 1
7 episodes 7 April 2002 - 19 May 2002
 
The Forsyte Saga - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 25 May 2003 - 29 June 2003
 
