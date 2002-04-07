Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Forsyte Saga
Seasons
The Forsyte Saga All seasons
The Forsyte Saga
16+
Production year
2002
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
1 hour 15 minutes
TV channel
ITV
Series rating
8.1
Rate
20
votes
8.1
IMDb
All seasons of "The Forsyte Saga"
Season 1
7 episodes
7 April 2002 - 19 May 2002
Season 2
6 episodes
25 May 2003 - 29 June 2003
