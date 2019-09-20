"The Family Man" is a thrilling Indian series that is streamed on Amazon. The main character is a middle-aged man named Shrikant Tiwari. Every day, he has to juggle two incredibly challenging tasks - his job as a government agent and taking care of his large and loving family. Unfortunately, matters of national importance usually demand his undivided attention. However, Shrikant doesn't want to distance himself from his children, who also need their father. As the story unfolds, the protagonist often finds himself sacrificing one for the other, but Shrikant never loses hope of eventually finding a balance in his life.

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