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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Family Man

The Family Man (2019 - …)

The Family Man 18+
Production year 2019
Country India
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 20 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"The Family Man" is a thrilling Indian series that is streamed on Amazon. The main character is a middle-aged man named Shrikant Tiwari. Every day, he has to juggle two incredibly challenging tasks - his job as a government agent and taking care of his large and loving family. Unfortunately, matters of national importance usually demand his undivided attention. However, Shrikant doesn't want to distance himself from his children, who also need their father. As the story unfolds, the protagonist often finds himself sacrificing one for the other, but Shrikant never loses hope of eventually finding a balance in his life.
The Family Man - Trailer season 2
The Family Man  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee
Jaideep Ahlawat
Priyamani
Priyamani
Sharib Hashmi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Nimrat Kaur
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 13 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Action genre  In the Thriller genre  In series of India  In series of 2019 
Seasons
The Family Man - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Family Man - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
The Family Man - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 7 episodes
 
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